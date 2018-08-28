'Our men and women did a tremendous job,' CCFD addresses FEMA's 1 October findings Video

LAS VEGAS - A report released by FEMA Monday looks at lessons learned from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017, when 58 people were killed by gunman Stephen Paddock.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to share their best practices and what they learned on that night so they can be better prepared for a similar tragedy.

FEMA report on 1 October shooting has 72 observations

The more critical observations in the report are now raising questions about if any changes will be made. The Clark County Fire Department its take on the findings.

Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell says there is always room for improvement in every situation, but as far as how CCFD responded on the night of 1 October, Cassell said they wouldn't change a thing.

"Our men and women did a tremendous job under unthinkable circumstances; both police and fire, so there's not a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking on our end on things that we feel could have been done better, because we feel that everything went relatively well given the size, enormity, and magnitude of this event," Cassell said.

But there are some changes that will be implemented when it comes to large events similar to the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

For example, Clark County Fire said it will make sure it knows that major events are occurring because, according to the report, Clark County Fire didn't even know the concert was happening.

There also wasn't a CCFD incident commander at the concert. The fire department says they'll be changing that policy for events with 15,000 or more people.

"The toe in the pool that we're putting in is an incident commander to be standing side by side with the police department incident commander so that they can be together when something goes sideways we can interact quickly and get the right resources in the place or make game-time calls.," Cassell said.

Chief Cassell also talked about improving the way communications were handled on 1 October.



There were so many calls being made from the concert grounds it caused computers to overload and slow down.

CCFD is starting to implement First-Net, which is a network meant exclusively for first-responders to help them avoid that in the future.

The fire chief says, regardless of what observations are in the report, they wanted it to come out as fast as possible.

That's so other police, and fire departments across the country can learn from their actions.



