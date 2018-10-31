'Please leave me alone': Consignment store owner files for bankruptcy Video

LAS VEGAS - The owner of Colleen's Classic Consignment filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

"They've been in business for a long time. We've had a lot of dealings with them over the years," said Rhonda Mettler from the Better Business Bureau. "They've been in good standing for forever until today."

Mettler wasn't aware that the store closed and neither were customers.

"I've been to Colleen's before. I've actually purchased furniture from them once before a couple years ago," said customer Linda Glanister. "I thought it was a good business to deal with."

Since 8 News Now heard about what happened with Colleen's Classic Consignment, we've been looking for the owner. Reporter Shakala Alvaranga and Photojournalist Justin Grant went to her home Tuesday, but no one answered the door.

But Colleen sent Alvaranga a text message a few hours later. The text said, "Please leave me alone. I have filed for bankruptcy."

In the text message, Colleen also asked Alvaranga to contact her lawyer. When the attorney was called, no one answered.

"We have received a couple of complaints," Mettler said. "Two of which were today, basically indicating that the company has, in fact, closed their doors and consumers don't know what to do. They either are owed money or have items that are on consignment with Colleen's."

Bankruptcy documents show the owner recently filed for bankruptcy. The estimated liabilities exceed a $1 million.

"We're hoping that the company is going to do the right thing and work with their current clients to make sure that everyone is taken care of," said Mettler.

An official with the Consumer Affairs Office says they can not comment about the complaint until it's been reviewed and an investigation if needed, has been conducted.

However, the Consumer Affairs Office are asking consigners who are unable to get their property back to file a complaint with them on their website.