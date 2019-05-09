Local News

"Project Gentleman" helps local, graduating students

Posted: May 09, 2019 / 06:30 AM PDT / Updated: May 09, 2019 / 06:30 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS NOW (KLAS) - Graduation is right around the corner. One organzation is helping some of the male teens look sharp for their big day. 

"Project Gentlemen" will set-up shop in the Westgate Resort and Casino Saturday, May 11. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft in Nashville

NFL Draft /

