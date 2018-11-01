"Silver and Black" support reaches around the globe

LAS VEGAS - One thing about Raider fans is they are supporters for life through thick and thin.

The 2018 season is slowly becoming forgettable and unexpected by many experts, but the diehard fans show up even coming from as far away as Germany and Denmark. The support from around the globe for the ‘Silver and Black’ is something that can’t be underestimated.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.