'Vegas Uncork'd' and 'Vegas Unstripped' kicks off this weekend
The Las Vegas valley is ready to get uncorked and unstripped this weekend. The two popular events kick off this weekend.
Iconic chefs came together Friday night for the annual "grand tasting" at 'Vegas Uncork'd.'
More than 50 chefs, including famous ones such as Gordon Ramsey, Leona Garcia, Roy Choi, Susan Feniger, and Will Guidara, will be on hand at Caesars, as well as 100 of the best wines and spirits from around the world.
Friday's first day of Vegas Uncork'd was the start of the 13th year for the festivities.
The crowd-drawing event will continue through Sunday. Wine lovers looking to attend can find Vegas Uncork'd events at various hotels.
Also happening this weekend is 'Vegas Unstripped.' It's taking place in the Arts District downtown, and it's aimed at bringing attention to the chefs who aren't on the Strip but located all over the valley.
More than a dozen different restaurants will prepare dishes and drinks from a handful of off-Strip bars.
Tickets start at just $75, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards fighting homelessness here in Lasa Vegas.
For more on Vegas Uncork'd go here.
For more on Vegas Unstripped go here.
Neighbors rush to help homeowner after house goes up in flames
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neighbors describe the terrifying moments as they tried to get a man out of his burning home in the south valley Thursday night.
"I was like your house is on fire, your house is on fire," neighbor Ana Pina said. "You need to get out of the house."
New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged the home. The video was captured by Pina, who said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.Read the Full Article
Teacher battling breast cancer forced to pay for substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A California teacher who's battling breast cancer isn't just facing mounting medical fees: She's also being forced to pay for her own replacement. And it turns out this shocking news is legal because, in California, it's the law.
The teacher, whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy, is a veteran second-grade teacher at San Francisco's Glen Park Elementary School.
When parents heard she was actually required to pay for her own substitute, they were outraged and launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.Read the Full Article
Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with 'wow!'
BOSTON (AP) - A performing arts group has found the child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert.
The Handel & Haydn Society had just finished a rendition of Mozart's "Masonic Funeral" at Boston's Symphony Hall on Sunday when a youngster blurted out: "WOW!"
The group was so charmed that they launched a search for the "Wow Child" with the help of audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM. The child is 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire, WGBH-FM reported Thursday. He attended the concert with his grandfather Stephen.Read the Full Article
