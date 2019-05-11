'Vegas Uncork'd' and 'Vegas Unstripped' kicks off this weekend 'Vegas Uncork'd' and 'Vegas Unstripped' kicks off this weekend prev next

The Las Vegas valley is ready to get uncorked and unstripped this weekend. The two popular events kick off this weekend.

Iconic chefs came together Friday night for the annual "grand tasting" at 'Vegas Uncork'd.'

More than 50 chefs, including famous ones such as Gordon Ramsey, Leona Garcia, Roy Choi, Susan Feniger, and Will Guidara, will be on hand at Caesars, as well as 100 of the best wines and spirits from around the world.

Friday's first day of Vegas Uncork'd was the start of the 13th year for the festivities.

The crowd-drawing event will continue through Sunday. Wine lovers looking to attend can find Vegas Uncork'd events at various hotels.

Also happening this weekend is 'Vegas Unstripped.' It's taking place in the Arts District downtown, and it's aimed at bringing attention to the chefs who aren't on the Strip but located all over the valley.

More than a dozen different restaurants will prepare dishes and drinks from a handful of off-Strip bars.

Tickets start at just $75, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards fighting homelessness here in Lasa Vegas.

