'Vietnam Veterans War Memorial' wall on display in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - A traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial wall is in Las Vegas this weekend.

On Friday, a handful of dignitaries welcomed the public and veterans to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark near the new Nevada Supreme Court building, which is where the wall is on display.

This is the first time the wall has ever come to Las Vegas. The wall is one of two traveling half-size replicas of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial that travels around the country from April through November every year.

This one will remain in place from Nov.1 through Nov. 4.

The idea was hatched back in 1982 when John Devitt attended the dedication of the wall in Washington. D.C., and wanted to share that experience with those who didn't have an opportunity to travel to the nation's capital.

Just like the one in Washington, D.C., the wall contains the 58,320 names of those killed or missing in action from Vietnam inscribed on the wall.

Along with the mayor, the chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court, and Vietnam veterans' -- former POW and Iraq War Veteran Jessica Lynch was also on hand with a message for everyone.

"You see a veteran thank them," Lynch said. "I know that seems so obvious but especially for these vietnam era ones that didn't have that when they returned home, so just continue to support them and pray for them and let them know we're all here for them."

On Saturday, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a full turkey luncheon with all the fixings will be offered for veterans from all wars and service and for those less fortunate.

The traveling memorial wall will be available for viewing through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 500 S. Las Vegas Blvd.