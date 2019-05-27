1,000 flags fly at Henderson's 'Field of Honor' to remember local military heroes 1,000 flags fly at Henderson's Field of Honor to remember military heroes prev next

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- Memorial Day events to remember local military heroes were held across the Las Vegas valley all day Monday. One-thousand flags flew high and waved in the wind at the Cornerstone Park's Field of Honor in Henderson.

The ceremony held reflected on the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Many service members' stories were featured with each flag, including that of Newman Scarlett; his story goes back to the Revolutionary War. The writing by his name says he rode with Paul Revere.

"It's a very somber time remembering all the military veterans who fought for our freedom," said Honorable Judge Susan Johnson, Eighth Judicial District Court. "It's a very touching time."

Judge Johnson was at the park remembering her father Kenneth Holland who was part of the U.S. Army Troops in the Korean War.

"He came here from Texas in 1963, and he became a firefighter for the Las Vegas Fire Department for 33 years," Judge Johnson said.

Local resident Bill McCloskey was there honoring his father.

"It's special because I get to think of him again in a different way amongst all the people here, so it's nice," McCloskey said.

William McCloskey was in the U.S. Army and later spent 30-years as a Philadelphia Police officer.

"He was a fun guy; a very good sense of humor, but always had honor and duty and service in his heart," BIll McCloskey said about his father.

The Field of Honor service every Memorial Day is now part of the McCloskey family's tradition.

"Congratulations to my nephew Thomas," McCloskey said. "He just graduated from the Naval Academy this week."

Field of Honor will return to the same place again next year.



