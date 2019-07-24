1 critically hurt in 5-car crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – One person is in critical condition after a five-car crash Tuesday night.

Metro Police say the incident happened at North Christy Lane and Stewart Avenue around 9:42 p.m.

Investigators says one car collided into two vehicles, which also proceeded to hit two more cars.  

One driver is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital. The driver of the original vehicle collision is suspected of DUI. 

The extent of the injuries to the other drivers are unknown, according to police.

