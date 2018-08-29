Local News

1 injured in fire near Decatur and Oakey, fire officials say

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are battling a fire in a neighborhood near S. Decatur and W. Oakey boulevards.

The fire started around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Del Monte Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy fire and smoke could be seen coming from the 1-story house.

The homeowners told firefighters that they were inside the home when they heard an explosion in the garage. When they went outside to check it out, the fire was already spreading.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue had to call out one additional engine and rescue team.

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate burns. There wasn't any other information released.

