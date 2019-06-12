1 injured in suspected DUI crash at Maryland, Tropicana

A five-car crash Wednesday morning on Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway sent one person to the hospital with injuries, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported around 5:25 a.m. Police say a vehicle traveling east on Tropicana collided with a vehicle headed north on Maryland Parkway. Those two cars struck three other cars.

Police suspect one of the drivers was impaired.

The crash, which was cleared from the scene about three hours later, caused some morning traffic delays in that area.