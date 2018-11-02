NORTH LAS VEGAS - North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near N. 5th Street and E. Centennial Parkway.

Investigators said an 11-year-old child was shot near E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street.

Police say a vehicle with several suspects fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. The child was taken to University Medical Center and later died at the hospital, police said.

The homeowner returned gunfire and struck one of the suspects, who is 19-years-old and transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

Police are trying to find the connection between the homeowner and the suspects.

8 News NOW will have updates on this developing story.