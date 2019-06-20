Local News

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
In Your Business
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Top Stories
Barricade situation closes traffic near Jones and Vegas Drive
Top Stories
US customs agents seize rat meat at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
Judge grants preliminary injunction against CCSD
Delta is bringing first class amenities to coach
Man busted with 200,000 lbs of illegal fireworks appears in court
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Winds could be a concern for 4th of July fireworks
Top Stories
Typical dry & breezy July
Top Stories
Are you ready for the heat?
Enjoy the sunshine before weekend clouds arrive.
Dry, gusty winds continue today.
Monsoon season starts Saturday; flash flooding is a real danger
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
LA Dodgers
NFL Oakland
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
Golden Knights trade D Colin Miller to Buffalo Sabres for a 2nd round pick in 2021 and 5th round pick in 2022
Top Stories
Ballpark food becoming fixture during Aviator games
Alaska goaltender looking to turn heads in Golden Knights development camp
Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a 2021 conditional 5th round pick
Golden Knights prospects getting opportunities in development camp
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
Walk on the wild side at the Lion Habitat Ranch
Top Stories
UFC star Ben Askren talks about his upcoming fight
Top Stories
RoboGolfPro is an indoor state of the art facility
Summer lobster season with The Palm Restaurant
Check City & Three Square teamed up to feed Southern Nevada
Now United in Las Vegas
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Barricade situation closes area near Jones and Vegas Drive
Local News
Barricade situation closes traffic near Jones and Vegas Drive
US customs agents seize rat meat at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
Judge grants preliminary injunction against CCSD
Delta is bringing first class amenities to coach
Judge rules 200,000 lbs of illegal fireworks can be transported to Moapa Tribe purchaser
More Local News Headlines
Lee Iacocca dies at 94, introduced Ford Mustang, other auto innovations
Illegal fireworks prompt hundreds of complaint reports
More rescued puppies die from parvovirus
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses tax on wealthy in Las Vegas
Hawaii man paints face black at hearing for life sentence
Winds could be a concern for 4th of July fireworks
Annual Las Vegas Salsa Bachata Super Congress returns
INTERVIEW: 1 October victim’s family sues gun makers, dealers
Boring Co. hiring workers to build LVCVA Loop
Record numbers to travel for Independence Day
National News
Judge blocks Ohio abortion law, clinics to remain open
No prosecution for Alabama woman who was shot, lost fetus
Special prosecutor named for Indiana shooting of black man
Delta is bringing first class amenities to coach
Push to posthumously give black soldier D-Day Medal of Honor
More National News Headlines
Crime
Arrest report in sex assault details attack at Bunker Park
Former security guard appears in court on murder charge
Man allegedly killed by security guard identified
Police arrest suspect in murder of 19-year-old woman
Teen headed to trial in fatal North Vegas schoolyard slaying
More Crime Headlines
Entertainment
Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’
‘Laugh-in’ comedic actor Arte Johnson dies at 90
Mayim Bialik: Don’t forget the vegans this July 4th
Former Spelling mansion sells for nearly $120 million
Hot dog champ Joey Chestnut: I’ll ‘do what it takes’ to win
More Entertainment Headlines
Politics
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses tax on wealthy in Las Vegas
Commissioners discuss raising sales tax to fund school programs; concerns with CCSD also revealed
No constitutional barriers to rigging voting districts, lawyer says
Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ
Politics Now: 06/29/2019
More Politics Headlines
Local Sports
Golden Knights trade D Colin Miller to Buffalo Sabres for a 2nd round pick in 2021 and 5th round pick in 2022
Ballpark food becoming fixture during Aviator games
Alaska goaltender looking to turn heads in Golden Knights development camp
Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a 2021 conditional 5th round pick
Golden Knights prospects getting opportunities in development camp
More Local Sports Headlines
Golden Knights
Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a 2021 conditional 5th round pick
Golden Knights prospects getting opportunities in development camp
Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee and forward William Karlsson discuss new 8-year contract extension
NHL: Golden Knights will play San Jose Sharks on Oct. 2 for 2019-20 home opener
VGK star Mark Stone ahead of Wednesday’s NHL Awards
More Golden Knights Headlines
Trending Stories
US customs agents seize rat meat at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
No prosecution for Alabama woman who was shot, lost fetus
Judge grants preliminary injunction against CCSD
Delta is bringing first class amenities to coach
Hot dog champ Joey Chestnut: I’ll ‘do what it takes’ to win