Local News

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
105°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
I-Team
Area51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love or Leave It.”
Top Stories
Man found dead in vehicle at Lake Mead
WEB EXTRA: ‘Vegas Vic’ shines light on Las Vegas history
Police barricade impacting traffic near Rancho, Smoke Ranch
Man arrested in crash into Las Vegas house has history of DUI charges
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Back to normal, but still hot
Top Stories
Tedd’s forecast for July 17th
Top Stories
Hanging on to heat & winds today
Hot & gusty fire danger.
Staying extra hot!
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
LA Dodgers
Oakland Raiders
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
UNLV OC Barney Cotton to miss 2019 season while awaiting heart transplant
Top Stories
New UNLV facility, Fertitta Football Complex looks to take program to next level
‘Ickey Shuffle’ putting smiles at UMC Children’s Hospital
Heat rising, parties at the pool during Aviator games
NFL Draft, Las Vegas preps taking shape with high expectations
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
Checking out the fresh produce at La Bonita
Top Stories
Libertine Social receives “Best American Bar” nomination
Top Stories
Frankie the dog needs a forever home
La Bonita has been serving the valley since 1991
Celebrating those who work to keep the lights on
Charismatic and charming comedy with Jeff Leach
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Local News
Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love or Leave It.”
Man found dead in vehicle at Lake Mead
WEB EXTRA: ‘Vegas Vic’ shines light on Las Vegas history
Police barricade impacting traffic near Rancho, Smoke Ranch
Man arrested in crash into Las Vegas house has history of DUI charges
More Local News Headlines
MUG SHOT: 25-year-old Steven Clifford in connection to murder of girlfriend
SNWA wants to keep quarter-cent sales tax in place
I-Team Exclusive: Man behind ‘Storm Area 51’ talks about joke gone awry
UNLV OC Barney Cotton to miss 2019 season while awaiting heart transplant
Kelvin Atkinson gets 27 months in prison over misused campaign funds
I-Team Exclusive: ‘Storm Area 51’ creator explains how it happened
Ultimate horsemanship on display in Las Vegas
Bud Light teases special Area 51 labels, offers any escaped aliens free beer
Back to normal, but still hot
Texas woman pleads guilty in shooting deaths of 2 daughters
National News
Utah boy advertises ‘Ice Cold Beer’ at root beer stand
US military brings back remains from World War II battle
Lawyer: El Chapo was whisked away within hours of sentencing
Illinois man gets life in prison for killing Chinese scholar
New York’s climate plan will drive big changes, if it works
More National News Headlines
Crime
Felon fighting charges in killing of Vietnamese tour leaders
Bail denied for woman accused of deadly hit-and-run involving nail technician
Woman faces murder, abuse and neglect charges in mother’s death
Inmate’s death investigated as homicide
I-Team: Victim’s family raises questions following murder-suicide
More Crime Headlines
Entertainment
Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are hitched
Netflix subscriber drop hints at streaming-service fatigue
Hamilton, Schwarzenegger tease R-rated ‘Terminator’ sequel
Arizona waterfall featured in Beyoncé ‘Lion King’ video
Rapper YG’s home searched after deputy-involved shooting
More Entertainment Headlines
Politics
Bill would prioritize workers amid bankruptcy
Dems angry as DHS chief skirts detention center questions
Senator proposes Bill for warning system in cars to alert parents of kids in backseat
Lawmakers fear FaceApp may help Russians sneak into 2020 presidential election
Lawmakers, law enforcement taking steps to protect seniors from scammers
More Politics Headlines
Local Sports
UNLV OC Barney Cotton to miss 2019 season while awaiting heart transplant
New UNLV facility, Fertitta Football Complex looks to take program to next level
‘Ickey Shuffle’ putting smiles at UMC Children’s Hospital
Heat rising, parties at the pool during Aviator games
NFL Draft, Las Vegas preps taking shape with high expectations
More Local Sports Headlines
Golden Knights
Golden Knights goaltender Subban signs 1-year contract
Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a 2021 conditional 5th round pick
Golden Knights prospects getting opportunities in development camp
Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee and forward William Karlsson discuss new 8-year contract extension
NHL: Golden Knights will play San Jose Sharks on Oct. 2 for 2019-20 home opener
More Golden Knights Headlines
Trending Stories
Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love or Leave It.”
WEB EXTRA: ‘Vegas Vic’ shines light on Las Vegas history
Police barricade impacting traffic near Rancho, Smoke Ranch
Man arrested in crash into Las Vegas house has history of DUI charges
MUG SHOT: 25-year-old Steven Clifford in connection to murder of girlfriend