13 people Indicted for Large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Miriam Elizabeth Suarez-Contreras, the lead defendant in a 30 count indictment in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, was arraigned Monday in federal court.

Everyone charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are listed below.

Suarez-Contreras, aka “Ella” and “Liz,” 38, a Mexican national

Ramiro Ramirez-Barajas, aka “Sergio,” 30, a Mexican national

Roberto Blancas-Mata, aka “Carlos Delgado,” 66, of Las Vegas

Rahdsma Henderson, aka “Weezy,” 41, of Las Vegas

Stephen Lloyd, 38, of Las Vegas

Charles Parr, aka “Charles Magnuson,” 60, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Doug Stumpf, 55, of Henderson; Brian Scarborough, 43, of Henderson Renea Barnes, aka “Renea Valdez,” 50, of Las Vegas

Quentin Armstrong, 41, of Sandy Valley, Nevada; Cipriano Pineda-Acedo, 49, of Las Vegas

Jose Guillermo Tello-Albarran, 32, of Las Vegas

Martha Pedraza-Zamora, 40, of Las Vegas

A federal grand jury returned the indictment charging the 13 defendants for their involvement in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Nevada. As alleged, from a date unknown to April 17, 2019, the defendants conspired with each other to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Suarez-Contreras and Ramirez-Barajas have been previously removed from the United States for unlawful entry.

A jury trial has been scheduled for July 29, 2019. If convicted, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Schiff is prosecuting this case.