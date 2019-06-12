13 people Indicted for Large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Miriam Elizabeth Suarez-Contreras, the lead defendant in a 30 count indictment in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, was arraigned Monday in federal court.
Everyone charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are listed below.
- Suarez-Contreras, aka “Ella” and “Liz,” 38, a Mexican national
- Ramiro Ramirez-Barajas, aka “Sergio,” 30, a Mexican national
- Roberto Blancas-Mata, aka “Carlos Delgado,” 66, of Las Vegas
- Rahdsma Henderson, aka “Weezy,” 41, of Las Vegas
- Stephen Lloyd, 38, of Las Vegas
- Charles Parr, aka “Charles Magnuson,” 60, of Salt Lake City, Utah
- Doug Stumpf, 55, of Henderson; Brian Scarborough, 43, of Henderson Renea Barnes, aka “Renea Valdez,” 50, of Las Vegas
- Quentin Armstrong, 41, of Sandy Valley, Nevada; Cipriano Pineda-Acedo, 49, of Las Vegas
- Jose Guillermo Tello-Albarran, 32, of Las Vegas
- Martha Pedraza-Zamora, 40, of Las Vegas
A federal grand jury returned the indictment charging the 13 defendants for their involvement in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Nevada. As alleged, from a date unknown to April 17, 2019, the defendants conspired with each other to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Suarez-Contreras and Ramirez-Barajas have been previously removed from the United States for unlawful entry.
A jury trial has been scheduled for July 29, 2019. If convicted, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
The case was investigated by the Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Schiff is prosecuting this case.