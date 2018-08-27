18 year old becomes CSN's youngest student body president Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Starting your first official day of college – already as president of the student body. That's what the College of Southern Nevada student Andrew Sierra is preparing to do when classes begin Monday.

While classes at CSN start this week, Sierra has already been hard at work, and there is a lot he wants to tackle while in his leadership role.

"Open educational resources, text book prices, more community partnerships," Sierra said.

On Sierra's agenda – finally turning 18 years old on the first day of school.

"Whenever I tell people that, they caught off guard really quickly, they always say I thought you were 21 or something of that sort," Sierra said.

Sierra is the youngest student body president ever at CSN. Part of his success is thanks to CSN's high school program. Through his dual enrollment, Sierra started earning college credit his junior year of high school.

"If you join as a junior, by the time you graduate, you should have already received 48 college credits, and that was something I was able to obtain, I'm very thankful for it," Sierra said.

While Sierra has no doubt accomplished a lot to get to where he is now, there were still plenty of challenges he had to overcome.

"My parents ended up losing their home," Sierra said. "They would work together 70, 80 plus hours a week and still wouldn't be able to make enough for a house back in California."

Sierra's family moved to Nevada during the recession. He says their struggles drive him to the best he can in everything he does.

"My parents made hundreds of sacrifices to get where we are," Sierra said.

Sierra will be done with CSN by next spring. He wants to go to UNLV next -- and graduate before turning 21.

"One thing I really want to do is get my bachelors in public administration and hopefully come back here and work at CSN," Sierra said.

To learn more about CSN's high school programs, click here: https://www.csn.edu/high-school-programs