2 vehicles crash into Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two vehicles crashed into a home early Monday in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. when the driver of a truck lost control near East Sahara Avenue and Abarth Street, struck another vehicle forcing it to crash into the home on Abarth Street, which is east of Nellis Boulevard. The truck flipped on impact and also crashed into the home.

According to Metro Police, the driver of the truck was speeding and impairment may be a factor in the crash.

The homeowners say they had bought the home just six weeks ago.

No serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.