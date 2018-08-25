20 people rescued after trapped in NY-NY elevator

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Clark County Fire Department says that 20 people had to be rescued at 11:32 a.m. after getting trapped in a New York-New York hotel-casino elevator.

The elevator reportedly malfunctioned at 11:10 a.m. and the people were stuck inside for over 20 minutes.

The cause for the elevator malfunction is unknown, but LVFD did say that none of the people in the elevator suffered any injuries.