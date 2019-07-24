2020 candidates face crowded Nevada congressional seats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – With no us senate contest in 2020, the top of the ticket will be crowded with races for Nevada’s congressional seats.

Although two of the districts are safe seats for incumbents, two others will be competitive, including the fourth district. The fourth district takes in the vast middle part of the state, rural counties like white pine and Lincoln and urban areas such as North Las Vegas, which is currently represented by Congressman Steven Horsford, who won the seat in 2012, lost it in 2014, but regained the position last year.

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius has more.