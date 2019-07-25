3 new West Nile Virus cases confirmed in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three more people have tested positive for West Nile virus in Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Health District reported on Thursday.

The new cases push the total to 5 cases in 2019.

The health district is urging people to use insect repellant and avoid areas where there are mosquitoes. It’s also a good idea to wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes have been found in 25 ZIP codes in Southern Nevada, and the district is also finding mosquitoes that are carrying the St. Louis encephalitis virus.

The cases announced today involve one woman under the age of 50 and two men over 50. One of the men was not displaying symptoms. The woman contracted the neuroinvasive form of the West Nile virus. The other man contracted the non-neuroinvasive form of the virus.

“West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis are being actively transmitted from infected birds to mosquitoes, which then places the public at increased risk for disease,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“The most effective way to keep from getting infected with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites,” Iser said.