3 ramps closed tonight in Spaghetti Bowl for striping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More lane striping is scheduled overnight in the Spaghetti Bowl as Project Neon nears completion. Ramps will close at 10 p.m. Thursday night and won’t be open until 5 a.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Tonight’s closures:

— Interstate 15 north and southbound ramps to U.S. Highway 95 southbound

— U.S. Highway 95 southbound ramp to Interstate 15 northbound

Project Neon is 97 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion later this month.

NDOT urges motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zones. Take alternate routes if possible.

