300 Boys and Girls Club youth celebrate Olympic Day at the Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas youth channeled a champion’s vibe as they flocked to the Orleans Tuesday for Olympic Day. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Boyd Gaming’s Orleans Arena and Sports Nevada USA partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV) to host the celebration.

During the event, approximately 300 youth from six regional BGCSNV clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games.

The event also featured meet and greets with special guests, including local team mascots and three Olympic athletes, Bradie Tennell of U.S. Figure Skating, Joe Marchal of USA Judo, and Connor Fields of Team USA BMX.

According to the organizers, Olympic Day is more than just a sports event, it’s a day for the world to get active, learn about Olympic values, and discover new sports.