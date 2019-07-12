400K-plus people join Facebook event, plan to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you believe everything you see on Facebook, there will be about a half million people headed to discover alien secrets at Area 51 on Sept. 20 starting at 3 a.m.

Or not.

It wouldn’t be the first crowd to show up uninvited at Area 51. Hey we all saw “Independence Day.”

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the Facebook event says. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Is anyone taking this seriously?

“People should respect those boundaries. They are there for a reason, and part of that is for public safety,” a deputy sheriff for Nye County told TheAviationist.com.

The website truthorfiction.com has compiled a brief explanation of the phenomenon.