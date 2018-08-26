5 people transported to hospital after rollover on MLK, Gowan

Five people have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash at the intersection of Gowan Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Crash near MLK and Gowan in North Las Vegas. One car is on its side. Police just told me 5 people will be transported, but all have minor injuries. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/LX7zV8L9qE — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) August 26, 2018

North Las Vegas police say a truck rolled over onto its side after getting into a crash with another car.

Officers currently have the intersection closed until they can clear the scene.