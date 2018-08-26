Local News

5 people transported to hospital after rollover on MLK, Gowan

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 11:19 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 11:27 AM PDT

Five people have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash at the intersection of Gowan Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. 

North Las Vegas police say a truck rolled over onto its side after getting into a crash with another car.  

Officers currently have the intersection closed until they can clear the scene. 

 

