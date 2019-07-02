Nearly 50 left without homes in aftermath of Las Vegas apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Almost 50 people are still displaced in the east part of the valley.

A large fire gutted their apartment building near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in the southwest valley on Monday.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a small child playing with fire.

Firefighters were back on the scene again today. All that’s left is a shell of a structure. Clark County firefighters are assessing what’s left of the building.

The strong odor of smoke still drifts over the Sonoma Hills apartments.

“I hate smelling that smoke,” nearby resident Bradley Roberts said.

The building caught on fire Monday afternoon.

The American Red Cross is working with property management to offer help to the 46 people who can’t live here anymore.

Fifteen of those displaced are children.

Mary Stanfirl, a neighbor, said, “The lady that lived right up here … she already lost her home in 2012 to a fire. Took that money, moved here and lost everything again.”

Investigators say a small child playing with fire caused all of this.

“We have what we call some hooligan kids that do not have adult supervision,” Stanfirl said.

Things nearby are melted. Light fixtures, paint on doors, cars in the parking lot.

Neighbors say some windows across this courtyard blew out from the heat.

We’ve learned three pet birds died and pets went missing.

Crews rescued three dogs, but one is still unaccounted for.

Roberts showed up to lend a hand.

“Supplies here for the dogs, drinks and all that after I heard it on the news last night,” he said.

Roberts knows what it’s like to lose a home in a fire.

“I didn’t have no help back on that,” he said. “Because I was kind of in a secluded area.