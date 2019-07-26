6th West Nile virus case in 2019 reported in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after reporting three new West Nile virus cases in the Las Vegas valley, the Southern Nevada Health District added another one. That pushes the total number of cases to six in 2019.

After about 15 percent of the 33,000 mosquitoes tested this year came in positive for West Nile, the county is recommending people take precautions against mosquito bites. About 1.5 percent of the mosquitoes tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis.

The newest case involves a woman under the age of 50 who contracted the neuroinvasive form of the illness.

“The West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses are being actively transmitted from infected birds to mosquitoes, which then places the public at increased risk for disease,” The health district’s news release said.

The health district advises people see the list of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellants and go to the district’s Mosquito Breeding Prevention website.