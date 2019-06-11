8 On Your Side: A/C repair help for low-income residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In these high temperatures, keeping the air on can be the difference between life and death. But what do you do if you simply can’t afford it?

Air conditioning repairs can often run into the thousands of dollars which is difficult for most people to pay. But when you’re living paycheck to paycheck, it can be brutal. But there are resources to help low-income folks in the Las Vegas valley.

There’s an organization called Rebuilding Together. Their phone number is (702) 259-4900. If your air conditioner breaks, call them and they will tell you, over the phone, whether you qualify. They follow HUD guidelines for low-income. If you qualify, you’ll fill out an application, go onto a list and if you’re approved, a contractor will come to fix or repair your A/C unit.

Another organization is called HELP. They deal with weatherization of homes and help fix about 300 units a year. They can also help repair broken windows, install solar screens, weather stripping and insulation. Their number is (702) 795-0575.

These are options to help with repairs but they take time and approval. If you’re A/C is not working and you need a cool place to go, you can visit a cooling station.