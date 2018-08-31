8 On Your Side: Scam aims to blackmail email users Video

LAS VEGAS - A new email scam is making the rounds in hopes of terrifying people into sending their hard earned cash to a blackmailer.

The subject line of the blackmail email is often your real password. The words in the body of the email then proceed to threaten to expose you for watching adult videos online.

It is a long email filled with misspellings and grammatical errors that details an elaborate scheme where they have a double screen video of you watching adult videos online before threatening to email the video to all of your contacts, colleagues, and members of your family unless you pay them $1,900 in bitcoin, and you only have 24 hours to do it.

The email ends by warning the recipient not to go to the police or share it with anyone.

But, the real question is how did they get your password?

Experts say they probably obtained it via a data breach at some point because often people have the same passwords across multiple accounts so sometimes it's not that difficult to narrow down.

However, there's a website that will tell you whether your email address has been compromised. It's called HaveIBeenPwned.com. All you have to do is enter your email address, and it will let you know which sites have had data breaches. You can learn more here.



