9-1-1 calls from deadly crash involving Scott Gragson released

Clark County released the 9-1-1 calls made following a deadly neighborhood crash that left a local mother dead and two others injured.

Local businessman Scott Gragson, 53, is facing three charges of felony DUI and three charges of felony reckless driving for the May 31 crash that killed one of his passengers — 36-year-old Melissa Newton. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the upscale Ridges community near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive.

“They crashed really hard,” one woman caller told 9-1-1. The woman told the dispatcher that she did not see the crash because it happened behind her back wall. She only heard it and it was very loud. She told the dispatcher she was certain an ambulance would be needed.

Police said Gragson was attempting to lead a caravan of around 10 cars into the gated neighborhood when security stopped him. Gragson reportedly became enraged and accelerated his SUV through the gate and crashed into a tree.

The recorded calls include one from an ambulance company transporting one of the victims and talking with UMC’s trauma unit. The person at UMC asked the ambulance crew how fast the vehicle was going prior to the crash.

“Based off of damage, at least 60 mph,” the ambulance company worker responded.

One of the injured passengers in the SUV, Christopher Bentley, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Gragson and his company. The suit says Gragson consumed numerous alcoholic beverages knowing he would be driving later.