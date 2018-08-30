Accused road rage driver faces numerous charges, including attempted murder Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Nevada Highway Patrol released more on the road rage incident that occurred on a major highway this week. The incident between the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon and a 2017 Subaru Cross Treck occurred Monday around 11 a.m. on I-15, north of the Charleston southbound off-ramp.

The crash triggered a road rage incident with the driver of the Subaru being the aggressor. While the GMC was in front of the Subaru, the driver of the Subaru fired three rounds from a .40 caliber handgun. One bullet struck the rear of the GMC.

After both drivers stopped their vehicles, the owner of the Subaru confronted the GMC driver and ordered him out of the vehicle. The two began to argue, and the driver of the Subaru took the driver of the GMC's cellphone.

The driver of the GMC then locked himself in his vehicle until NHP

Troopers arrived. After NHP completed its investigation, the driver of

the GMC was found to be at fault for the crash, but he was only given a citation and released from the scene.

A little later, the Subaru driver, identified as 27-year-old Keith Walker, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Discharging a Gun from a Structure/Vehicle (Felony)

Robbery with a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Discharging a Gun into Structure/Vehicle (Felony)

Coercion with Force (Felony)

There were no injuries reported in this incident. Walker's .40 caliber handgun was also recovered at the scene.

