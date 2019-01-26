Acts of Kindness

Times are tough in Southern Nevada. Many are in need and are dealing with the worry and stress of wondering how they are going to make ends meet. The good news is that generosity is alive and well in Las Vegas. People are showing acts of kindness every day towards family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. All too often, these amazing people go unrecognized for their selflessness. We'd like to meet these people and reward them for helping others.

Acts of Kindness: Critical Care Comics join forces with CKO Kickboxing to raise money for sick kids

This weekend Las Vegas valley residents have a chance to punch the sad out of hospital visits with a joint event hosted by Critical Care Comics, and a local kickboxing business.

8 News NOW Good Day Anchor Kirsten Joyce has more in Acts of Kindness.
 

