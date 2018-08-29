Additional 1 October body-camera videos released

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police have released 27 additional officer body-camera videos from the 1 October shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

The concert venue was outside near the Mandalay Bay resort, where the lone gunman, Stephen Paddock fired assault-style weapons from windows in his suite on the 32nd-floor. He was aiming down onto the crowd from the hotel.

The public records released Wednesday come after FEMA released a 66-page report on how Metro Police officers and Clark County Fire and Rescue crews did when they responded that night.

On the video, you can see Metro Police officers going from room to room opening the doors searching for what they thought at that time was numerous gunmen.

Officer: "Metro Police, let me see your hands! Hands up!"

Many times when the officers entered the rooms, people were still inside hiding with the lights out.

WARNING: The language heard in this video may not be suitable for all audiences.

Around eight minutes and 42 seconds into the video, you can hear a woman on the phone with a 9-1-1 dispatcher telling her that there's "a guy with a gun here." Thinking they heard her correctly, but unsure, you see the officers stop in place and listen harder as one asks, "What'd she say?"

That's when the 9-1-1 operator says, "What's your location?" The woman, who sounds terrified, then quickly says, "At the Paris."

The dispatcher then comes over the police radio saying that "There is a male with a 413 at the Paris." In police codes, a 413 means a person with a weapon.

At that moment you hear the frustration in one of the officer's voice.

Metro Officer 1:"Jesus!"

Metro Officer 2: "What the f#$%?!"

Metro Officer 3: "They're everywhere dude."

The team then immediately rushes back toward the elevator leaving the floor. As they're going, you hear an emergency dispatcher say over the radio, "negative on the shots fired at the Bellagio."

The incident was another example of the mass confusion and panic on the night of 1 October.

Stephen Paddock's motive for the attack that turned into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is still unknown.

