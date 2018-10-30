Advanced Technologies Academy teacher receives 'Nevada's Teacher of the Year' honor Video

LAS VEGAS - Richard Knoeppel of Advanced Technologies Academy was just named Nevada's Teacher of the Year.

Knoeppel is the architectural design teacher at the magnet high school on the west side of the valley. Knoeppel has worked in the Clark County School District since 1995, and many say he is more than a teacher. They say he's a counselor as well as a friend, and so the award is well deserved.

"You work an entire career as a teacher hoping to make a difference and many many times that recognition only comes from students," Knoeppel said. "To have this recognition come from the governor and from the Nevada Department of Education is very special."

Knoeppel has been a teacher for 23 years, and during that time he has been doing exceptional work for students at A-Tech by helping them get ready for college and the workforce.

Advanced Technologies Academy is a national Blue Ribbon School, and the number one high school in the state.

"This school has a 100 percent graduation rate; it has the ap-advanced placement exams up performing than the national average," said Jesus Jara, Clark County Superintendent.

"Our ACT scores are 23 which is the average score of A-Tech, but the state is 17, so the students are performing very well on the college readiness exams," said Jonathan Synold, A Tech principal.

Synold says what he enjoys most about A-Tech is the diversity of students and how teachers like Knoeppel challenge them.

"Richard K. is well known throughout the state as being a teacher, leader and this is a very well deserved award for him because he's on everything from writing curriculum, working with the state task force mentoring teachers throughout the district," Synold said.

"The real magic happens in our classrooms, and our teachers are doing great work in our school district," Jara said.

"I just want to say, Mr. K, thank you for everything that you've done because you have helped me succeed," said Cesar Salazar, student.

Knoeppel will travel to D.C. in the spring to join fellow teachers of the year from all of the 50 states, ultimately, a national teacher of the year will be chosen amongst them.