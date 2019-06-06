Aerosmith to open Vegas museum at Park MGM on June 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aerosmith will kick off the second leg of their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” by allowing fans access to their museum which showcases incredible items the band has collected in their nearly 50 years together.

One of America’s favorite rock band’s residency will start on Wednesday, June 19.

From the moment fans step into the vault, they will feel what it’s like to be on stage with Aerosmith. Fans can walk on the actual stage flooring (also known as the “Marley”) that was used by the band on their previous tours.

The exhibit also is a living timeline of their career, featuring everything from Steven Tyler’s high school drumset, the band’s first press kit, original lyrics for “Walk This Way,” over 20 guitars played during iconic performances, an array of Steven Tyler’s signature scarfs, and some of their most notable awards including one of their GRAMMYs.

Initially, the museum was only accessible to VIP ticket holders, but now the exhibit, located in the lower level of Park Theater at Park MGM where the band is performing, is open for tours starting at 12 p.m. on June 19.

Tickets can be purchased here.