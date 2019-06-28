Alaska goaltender looking to turn heads in Golden Knights development camp

One of the players on the ice Thursday during the Golden Knights development camp was Isaiah Saville, a top prospect in 2019.

Saville is a goalie the organization drafted in the 5th Round of the NHL Entry Draft in hopes of one day being the heir apparent to Marc-Andre Fleury. He’s from Alaska, enjoys fishing, and recently got into rock climbing.

But of course, Saville’s biggest mountain to scale is trying to beat the odds and someday play goalie in the National Hockey League.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Chris Maathuis has the story.