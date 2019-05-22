19-year-old driver arrested, allegedly impaired during overnight crash that killed fellow teen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Around 12:43 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a crash on Preakness Pass, near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

Preliminary details show 19-year old Alexander Brewer was driving a 2018 Lincoln MKX was westbound on Preakness Pass at a high rate of speed. The collision occurred when a 2016 Ford Fusion made a left turn from southbound Churchill Downs Drive onto Preakness Pass. The front of the Lincoln struck the left side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old male, was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The driver of the Lincoln was transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries and was subsequently booked for suspicion of DUI.

This collision marks the 46th traffic-­related fatality within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2019. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section.

