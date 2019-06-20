AmazonFresh launches in Las Vegas

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 6: The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AmazonFresh is now available in the Las Vegas area. Amazon launched the service locally Thursday. If offers customers same-day delivery.

You can get a variety of things delivered to you within one to two hours. Prime members can buy everything from fresh produce, meat, household items and best-selling items including electronics, toys and health care products.

Prime members can join AmazonFresh for $15 more a month. Delivery is free on all orders over $35. It does cost $7.99 extra if you want items delivered to your doorstep within the hour.