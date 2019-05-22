Animal advocates react to passing of Harold Vosko, founder of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Animal Welfare groups from across the state come together every year to find out how they can work together to save lives. The conference is hosted by "Maddie's Pet Project." During the conference on Tuesday, many were stunned to learn about the sudden death of Harold Vosko, the president and co-founder of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.
“It is with great sadness that we share that Harold Vosko, Co-Founder and President of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20 at the age of 66," said Laura Eisenberg, a board member of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society."
"Harold spearheaded the opening of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society in 2000 impassioned by a vision that every dog and cat in the Las Vegas Valley would receive the love, care, and companionship they deserve. Throughout the past 19 years, his leadership led to extraordinary progress towards achieving that goal, and also creating life-long bonds and friendships among the thousands of employees, volunteers, adopters, and supporters of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society."
"As we move forward, our board of directors, devoted staff and dedicated volunteers will honor Harold’s legacy by continuing to provide the Las Vegas community with an unending love for animals and a relentless pursuit of Harold’s dreams.”
Vosko was scheduled to speak during a panel discussion at the convention. Many are still trying to process his untimely loss.
"He seemed fine last night. We joked," said Carol Fox of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions.
Fox said she had dinner with Vosko on Monday night.
"Can't believe, one of the things we talked about at our table was the importance of having people in the wings to take over our organizations," Fox said.
Vosko's wife notified some of his closest friends and colleagues about his passing.
"He had a heart attack," said Dr. David Henderson, the Medical Director for Heaven Can Wait. "He was working out. He attended the dinner last night here and everything was wonderful, you know; socializing and networking. He went home and got up on his treadmill, and she found him 10 minutes later, unresponsive."
"He was a very important part of our community," said Christy Stevens, Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas. "He'll be sorely missed. He contributed to; I'm sorry," Stevens said as she tried to hold back the tears.
Vosko promoted spay and neuter as a solution to the pet overpopulation. Some days he walked through neighborhoods to find unaltered animals and offer a solution
Heaven Can Wait Animal Society operates a low cost, often free clinic, and stays busy with procedures.
Many of Vosko's peers also praise him for the trap, neuter and release program for cats.
"He's gotten us started, and I know we can continue and continue to save large numbers of unwanted kittens from being born," Fox said.
"He's probably as much responsible for the reduction in euthanasia rate as anyone in this town," Dr. Henderson said.
A mission many plan to uphold in his memory the forthcoming years.
"His impact on the community is measured by the heart, the people that will miss him and carry love for him in their hearts as they carry on his wish," Fox said.
The medical director of Heaven Can Wait says Vosko wanted two things should something ever happen to him: He wanted his wife to be ok and to continue the spay and neuter clinic.
In nearly 20 years, nearly 142,000 cats and dogs have been spayed or neutered.
8 News NOW Anchor Denise Valdez reported on their work for nearly a decade.
"Spaying and neutering more than 140,000 animals has made a huge impact in our community," Valdez said. But Harold and Heaven Can Wait had other successful programs."
They worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections using female prisoners to train dogs for service work. And Vosko's wife Rachel is very passionate about that program. The program gives the inmates a purpose behind bars.
Another program was "Dogs and Vets." Many dogs that are often overlooked at shelters were given to our local veterans to be used as PTSD or therapy dogs.
No doubt Vosko's work will continue. But losing him means losing one of the most passionate animal advocates in southern Nevada.
