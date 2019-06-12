Animal Foundation sees massive influx of animals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Animal Foundation says it’s seen more animals looking for a forever home.

In the month of May, the shelter took in more than 2,700 dogs and pets. That’s its highest intake in 5 years.

Shelter staff aren’t sure why so many animals were brought in – but they say it could be due to the unseasonal cool weather and copious amounts of rain.

This, as we enter summer – the busiest time of the year for intakes.

If you would like to make a donation, of foster an animal, head over to the Animal Foundation’s website.