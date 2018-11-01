Arizona man accused of showing federal agents how to build bomb in Las Vegas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - An Arizona man has been arrested on a charge that he showed undercover officers -- during a sting operation -- how to make explosive devices in Las Vegas, according to a federal complaint.

Ahmad Suhad Admad, who was born in 1988, had traveled from Tucson to Las Vegas in the spring of 2017.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday but his public defender asked for a continuance.

According to the complaint, Ahmad is accused of texting bomb-making instructions that were written in Arabic and instructing the undercover officers on assembling bombs while at a Las Vegas condominium and April 26, 2017.

"Over the course of several hours, Ahmad built the device and described what he was doing to one of the undercover agents. Ahmad showed one of the agents how to connect the blasting caps and where to place the C-4," the complaint said.

The undercover officer claimed he wanted to use the bombs against a target in Mexico.

Ahmad told the informant that he learned to detonate explosives during the war in Iraq and he knew how to detonate one by using a cellular phone with a removable cellular battery.

He's listed in records as a U.S. citizen.

8 News Now will have more on this story at 5 p.m.