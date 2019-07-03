Arrest report in sex assault details attack at Bunker Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who sexually assaulted a woman at Wayne Bunker Family Park last month threatened to kill her with a box cutter and stole her phone to stop her from calling for help.

Detectives tracked the suspect’s movements after the attack using surveillance camera video after recovering the phone, which had been sold about three hours later. The phone continued to emit a signal after it was sold through an automated “ecoATM” inside a grocery store at Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

The suspect used his Nevada driver’s license in the sale, and store surveillance video allowed police to identify a vehicle.

Metro police have arrested Ortez Winfrey, 59. He faces charges of sexual assault, battery, robbery and kidnapping. Winfrey lives less that a mile from the park.

The late-morning attack near Tenaya Way and Alexander Road shook visitors to the park in an area that’s described as normally quiet.

According to the report, the victim was put in a headlock with a box cutter at her throat as she was about to leave the park. The attacker demanded oral sex and threatened to kill her if she did not obey.

The attacker told the victim to stay where she was for 10 minutes and that she would get her phone back, according to the arrest report. When he was gone, the victim ran to the dog park area within Wayne Bunker Family Park, and asked for help.

Police were also able to recover a drill/screwdriver matching the description of one carried by the attacker. The drill had been sold the afternoon of the attack at a pawn shop on South Rainbow.

A box cutter matching the one used in the attack was recovered from Winfrey’s car.