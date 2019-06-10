Arrest report released on driver involved in deadly DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple witnesses told police they saw the driver speeding before a deadly DUI involving a rented Mclaren sportscar.

The crash happened near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue earlier this month.

According to an arrest report, witnesses said they saw 29-year-old Stanley Butler speeding along Pecos before losing control of the Mcclaren, which jumped a curb and struck a parked car killing a 39-year-old man inside.

Police say Butler admitted he’d just left a nightclub where he’d had “a little bit of wine.” Butler remains hospitalized but charged with DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in serious bodily injury. A passenger in his car was critically hurt.