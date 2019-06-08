Artist, CiCi’s Pizza employees unveil mural in honor of slain officers, Soldo and Beck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police officers and the employees of Cici’s Pizza located on Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue spent Friday remembering the officers killed in a vicious attack on June 8, 2014. An art student won an art contest to paint the memorial mural in honor of slain Metro Officers Igor Soldo and Alyn Beck.

The two were killed in an ambush shooting as they were eating lunch at Cici’s Pizza.

The mural is inside the restaurant on a wall by the door. The design pays tribute to the two officers by incorporating their badge numbers, along with other first responders.

Robert Soldo, Officer Igor Soldo’s brother, and other family members came into town for the dedication. “This is an amazing painting. It’s great.” “That’s what they stood for.”

The new mural at CiCi’s pizza also touched first responders.

“It’s just a new way of embracing CiCi’s; embracing the community,” said Capt. Jamie Prosser, Northeast Area Command.

The memorial features hands in the shape of a heart holding a badge with a waving American flag in the background.

“It’s not a day that you even think about what happened here that you can’t remember where you were, how you felt, how our agency responded,” Capt. Prosser said.

Both were shot and killed by anti-government extremists while eating lunch at this restaurant five years ago.

“Every year it’s been difficult. However, we move forward,” said Robert Soldo said. “I was on the verge of crying because of joy, because of sadness. I mean there’s a lot of emotions that go through a person.”

He took pictures in front of the mural while recalling his brother’s legacy.

“He loved his job. He loved working with the community, helping out,” Robert Soldo said. The only thing we can do is try and uphold the values and the morale he had set forth.”

Police officers also shared the impact on the department following that tragedy.

“We came together. I mean more than ever before as an agency,” Capt. Prosser said. But to also, train each other. Learning new tactics talking about ways which we can prevent this from happening in the future.”

For some Metro officers, it was the first time they have returned to the restaurant since the shooting.

“The celebration of those two men lives has been unbelievable,” Prosser said.

CiCi’s will donate a portion of Saturday’s sales to the Injured Police Officers Fund of Nevada.

