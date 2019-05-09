Assembly panel considers rewrite to Nevada abortion laws
LAS VEGAS - LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A legislative panel on Wednesday heard a Nevada bill that would rewrite the state's abortion laws and remove a requirement that physicians tell a pregnant woman about the "emotional implications" of an abortion.
Bill sponsor Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela told the panel that the Senate-approved legislation would not prevent a physician from having a conversation about any mental health side effects, but it would not mandate that conversation under state law.
The bill would also do away with a criminal penalty for anyone who causes an abortion without the advice of a physician. It also repeals a requirement that a pregnant woman consent to an abortion without being coerced.
Republican Assemblywoman Robin Titus raised concerns over repealing a requirement that physicians "certify in writing" a pregnant woman's age.
Cancela countered that it doesn't seem necessary to have a woman disclose her age.
"Especially considering that our laws do not prevent a woman, regardless of her age, from accessing an abortion," she said.
