Authorities looking for robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business in the 5000 block of East Charleston on Saturday night.

Investigators say the suspect walked in and demanded money from the register. The person behind the counter complied, and the suspect left with the money.

No one was injured in the incident, and authorities were able to pull photos from surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Metro, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.