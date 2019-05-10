AVIATORS WIN! Game against Salt Lake Bees called after 6.5 innings

Presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, will give the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign's 14th Annual Las Vegas Gala Saturday night at Caesars Palace. The event benefits the HRC, the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights group.

The HRC gala is expected to include celebrities and other politicians, including Democratic Rep. Dina Titus and Nevada State Attorney General Aaron Ford. Stephanie Stallworth, director of public affairs at Cox Communications, will be honored with the Alley for Equality Award.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay candidate to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. The first openly gay major-party candidate was Fred Karger, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2012. Buttigieg announced he is gay in 2015, and married Christian Glezman in 2018.