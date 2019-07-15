Back-to-School fairs set up for parents, students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School is back in session in August. Parents and students can attend several upcoming back-to-school fairs for free.



Several divisions of the Clark County School District will be at each along with more than 30 community agencies and organizations.

Healthcare providers will offer reasonably priced, school-required immunizations at the July 20, July 27 and August 3 events only. The cost may range from no co-pay to low-fee to no charge depending on a family’s insurance status.

Cox Back to School Fair 2019 dates/locations:

· Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Galleria at Sunset, Lower Level

1300 W. Sunset Road

· Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Boulevard, West Wing

3528 S. Maryland Parkway

· Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meadows Mall, Sears Court

4300 Meadows Lane

· Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin®, Prominade

2025 Festival Plaza Drive