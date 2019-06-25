Bail $1M for retired Vegas detective in slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer says a retired Las Vegas police detective can post $1 million bail to be released to house arrest ahead of trial in what prosecutors call the execution-style murder of her former son-in-law at her home.

Attorney Robert Draskovich said he expects Pamela Bordeaux to be released from jail Tuesday, more than two months after her arrest in the April 22 slaying of 32-year-old Sean Babbitt.

In court filings and in court, Draskovich characterized Bordeaux as a 55-year-old grandmother of two who served in the U.S. Army and spent 23 years as a Las Vegas police officer.

Prosecutor Michelle Fleck cast the shooting of an unarmed Babbitt as an unprovoked ambush execution of a man making a weekly one-hour supervised visit with his 3-year-old son.

Fleck says Bordeaux shot Babbitt at least 10 times, including once through the head.