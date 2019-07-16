Bail denied for woman accused of deadly hit-and-run involving nail technician

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge denied bail for Krystal Whipple who is accused of running over and killing a nail salon worker while she was allegedly trying to skip out on a $35 bill.

Whipple will stay behind bars until her trial which is set for April 13, 2020.

Surveillance video captured the unforgettable images on Dec. 29, 2018 when nail technician, Nhu (Annie) Nguyen and her boyfriend ran out of the nail salon and tried to stop Whipple from driving away. The car struck Nguyen, killing her. Police said Whipple sped off and went into hiding in Arizona prior to her arrest.

Whipple requested the judge set her bail at $100,000 and grant her house arrest, but it was denied.