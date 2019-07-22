Bail set at $100K in deadly hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Bail was set at $100,000 for the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on July 6.

Mitchell Magee, 27, who identifies as a woman, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for her first appearance.

She is facing charges of reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Her attorney requested a bail of $50,000 but the judge set it at $100,000 which was recommended by the prosecution.

Navy veteran Thomas Robert Wallenta, 59, was killed in the crash on S. Decatur Road near Flamingo Road.