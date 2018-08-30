Banks closes marijuana CEO's accounts Video

LAS VEGAS - Amid an ongoing balancing act between the federal government and states that operate legal marijuana industries, a new rift appears to be developing. Earlier this month, Wells Fargo shut down a campaign account for a Florida politician who had received campaign donations from different cannabis businesses.

However, it's not just politicians who may face the extra marijuana scrutiny.

One marijuana pioneer says some of her private bank accounts were also recently shut down.

Priscilla Vilchis is the CEO of Premium Produce, and she has been building her business in Nevada, along with being an outspoken advocate on national television for the marijuana industry for a while now.

But her work has come at an unexpected cost.

"The reason I'm speaking out about it is because I want everyone to know it's getting out of hand," Vilchis said.

Vilchis has made a name for herself since getting her foot in the door in Nevada's booming marijuana industry. She said executives from her long-time personal bank to tell her attorney her business was no longer wanted.

At this time, Vilchis has decided not to name her bank.

"They said I became a high-risk client, shortly after, they asked me to close my accounts," Vilchis said.

Banks largely do not do business with cannabis-related companies because marijuana is illegal under federal law, so accepting money is akin to money laundering. But, according to Vilchis, her accounts were for personal and other businesses pre-dating her cultivation endeavours.

"In no way did I ever, ever deposit any marijuana money into a bank," Vilchis said. "We're highly-regulated; we know state and federal laws."

Vilchis is not the only one who has raised concern.

State Senator Tick Segerblom, D-Clark County, who is often called the godfather of Nevada's marijuana industry, says some banks -- in his case, Wells Fargo -- have gone too far.

"They close them down, give them a notice that says 'you have, you know, 3 days to close your bank account,' so it's pretty scary," State Senator Segerblom said. "I'm involved with a hemp company, and they closed our bank accounts, even though we don't do marijuana; we do hemp."

However, Segerblom is proposing a banking bill for lawmakers to consider in Carson City next year.

It would create a state-backed bank for the cannabis industry -- that otherwise doesn't have access to federally-insured financial services.

It's also a potential option for people like Vilchis, whom banks question, due to their association with the marijuana industry.

"At the end of the day, marijuana is here to stay, and the sooner that everyone gets on the same page, the better," said Vilchis.

Marijuana is expected to be a big topic up at the legislature again this session when lawmakers meet up in Carson City in February.



